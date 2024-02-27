Is Canned Crab Meat Cooked Or Raw?

Canned crab can make for a more economical alternative to frozen and fresh varieties since crab can be pretty expensive stuff. Before you just open a can and chow down you may wonder if it's cooked. In short, yes it is. This is beneficial for more than one reason. The meat needs to be heated to firm up. This makes it easier to extract from the shell.

Not only does cooking crab meat help give it a more solid texture, but it also makes it safer to eat. While crab sashimi is a thing, the crab can only be eaten raw if it's extremely fresh, and even then there may be some risk involved. Crabs, which are notorious bottom feeders in the most literal sense of the phrase, often carry parasites or bacteria that can lead to dire health consequences or at the very least digestive unpleasantness too icky to explore. Crab meat that has been canned and preserved in brine, however, can be eaten just as it is.