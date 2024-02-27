What's The Difference Between Starbucks' Regular Cafes And Reserve?

With more than 38,000 cafes worldwide, Starbucks is so ubiquitous that most people probably don't think twice when they spot one. Sure, some are slightly bigger than others or offer drive-thru service. However, when it comes to the food and beverage options available at the cafe, there probably aren't going to be too many differences from store to store. You pretty much know what to expect when you walk through the doors.

That being said, there may come an occasion when a quick search for the closest Starbucks leads you to a Starbucks Reserve. If this is your situation, we'll admit that we're a little jealous. That not only means you're in one of the six major cities that Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores call home – New York, Milan, Seattle, Chicago, Tokyo, or Shanghai – but you're also in for a pretty unique coffee experience that is far from your daily java run.