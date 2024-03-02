Pork Belly Kimchi Ramen Recipe

For this ramen recipe, you'll need thick bacon, gochujang, rice wine, and minced garlic cloves. Next, get shiitake mushrooms (de-stemmed), baby bok choy (halved), butter, and kimchi. Watkins notes, "Some kimchi may be spicier than others," and advises, "adjust the amount you add to your broth as needed and based on your preference." You could even make an easy homemade kimchi from scratch.

Get chicken or vegetable broth, soy sauce, sesame oil, fish sauce, packaged ramen noodles (cooked without the seasoning), and hard-boiled eggs (peeled and halved). The perfect hard-boiled egg might feel elusive, but Watkins' technique is straightforward. "My trick is the 6 minute 30 seconds hard boil," she says. "I wait until my water is at a rolling boil (high heat) before adding my eggs. And, once the timer goes 'ding' I immediately submerge my eggs in ice water and let them hang for 15-plus minutes (in their icy bath) before peeling."

To garnish the bowl, cut scallions into thin two-inch pieces. Watkins instructs, "Trim your scallions (remove the rooted ends and any sagging tops) and cut into one- to two-inch sections. Halve the white to light-green sections lengthwise ... then thinly slice/chop (again, lengthwise), creating thin, stringy pieces." If you want to take it up a notch, she recommends dropping them in an ice bath so the ends curl. Finish off the dish with black and white sesame seeds.