Hashbrown Casserole Isn't Complete Without This Soup

If you're making this hashbrown casserole in a hurry and don't have time to go out shopping for cheddar soup, you can always use condensed cream of mushroom or chicken as a substitute. Yes, they won't make the casserole quite as cheesy, but sometimes sacrifices must be made in the name of expediency. You could also add an extra cup of sour cream, an ingredient that Erin Johnson already calls for in her recipe. Again, not cheesy, but it is a dairy product, so that makes it cheese-adjacent, at least.

The best substitute for canned condensed cheddar soup, though, is a thick cheese sauce. This isn't nearly as difficult to make as it might sound, since you're basically creating a white sauce with a roux of flour and butter, then thinning it out with milk and stirring in shredded cheese until it melts. Flavor the soup base with salt and perhaps a pinch of dried mustard since its pungency will complement the cheddar's natural tang.

You can then use it to make your easy, cheesy breakfast casserole or any of these other must-try recipes made with cheese sauce. Hot tip: Make up a few batches of this cheese soup and freeze them in 1 ¼-cup portions. (This is the approximate equivalent of a standard 10 ½-ounce can). That way, you won't need to rely on canned cheddar soup, since you'll have a stash of the homemade stuff on hand at all times.