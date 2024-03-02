Classic Ham And Cheese Crepes Recipe

Experience the timeless charm of French cuisine with these classic ham and cheese crepes brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. Rich and satisfying, these crepes feature a delicious blend of savory ham and creamy Gruyère cheese wrapped in a tender, golden exterior. Perfect for any occasion — whether it's a leisurely brunch or a cozy dinner at home — these crepes are versatile and sure to impress. With just a handful of basic ingredients and a few easy steps, you can create a comforting, elegant dish that's full of savory flavor.

Begin by whisking together the batter, allowing it to rest for a few minutes while you prepare the filling. Then, with a sizzle of butter and oil in a hot frying pan, pour in the batter, swirling it to create a thin, even layer. The fun part is adding those tasty fillings. A sprinkle of shredded Gruyère cheese and diced ham tops one half of the crepe, and the heat of the pan works its magic to melt the cheese to gooey perfection as you fold the crepe over. We love to top the final product with a flourish of fresh chopped chives for extra visual appeal.