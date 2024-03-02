Classic Ham And Cheese Crepes Recipe
Experience the timeless charm of French cuisine with these classic ham and cheese crepes brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. Rich and satisfying, these crepes feature a delicious blend of savory ham and creamy Gruyère cheese wrapped in a tender, golden exterior. Perfect for any occasion — whether it's a leisurely brunch or a cozy dinner at home — these crepes are versatile and sure to impress. With just a handful of basic ingredients and a few easy steps, you can create a comforting, elegant dish that's full of savory flavor.
Begin by whisking together the batter, allowing it to rest for a few minutes while you prepare the filling. Then, with a sizzle of butter and oil in a hot frying pan, pour in the batter, swirling it to create a thin, even layer. The fun part is adding those tasty fillings. A sprinkle of shredded Gruyère cheese and diced ham tops one half of the crepe, and the heat of the pan works its magic to melt the cheese to gooey perfection as you fold the crepe over. We love to top the final product with a flourish of fresh chopped chives for extra visual appeal.
What ingredients will I need for these cheese and ham crepes?
For the classic crepe batter, you'll need just 4 basic ingredients — that's eggs, all-purpose flour, milk, and water. To fry the crepes, grab some vegetable oil and butter. Butter gives a rich flavor, and adding a little oil (which has a higher smoke point) prevents the butter from burning in the hot pan. Finally, for the filling, there's diced ham and shredded Gruyère cheese.
Step 1: Mix flour and eggs
Add the flour, eggs, and a splash of the milk to a mixing bowl and whisk to combine.
Step 2: Add milk and water
Gradually add the remaining milk, followed by the water, whisking as you go. Set aside for 10 minutes.
Step 3: Heat butter and oil
Heat the butter and oil in a frying pan on medium-high heat.
Step 4: Add crepe batter
Reduce the heat to medium and pour the crepe batter into the pan, swirling it around as you go until the whole base of the pan is covered.
Step 5: Cook and flip
Cook for about 2 minutes, then flip over with a spatula.
Step 6: Add cheese and ham
Sprinkle shredded Gruyère cheese and diced ham over one half of the crepe.
Step 7: Fold in half
Fold the crepe in half over the cheese and ham, and allow the cheese to melt for 1 minute.
Step 8: Fold again
Fold the crepe again into a quarter.
Step 9: Garnish and serve
Serve, garnished with some fresh chopped chives, if desired.
Can you use other types of cheese in this classic ham and cheese crepe recipe?
While Gruyère cheese adds a distinct, nutty flavor and creamy texture to the classic ham and cheese crepe recipe, you can of course experiment with other cheese options here. Feel free to customize your crepes according to your taste preferences or what you have on hand in your kitchen.
One popular alternative to Gruyère is Swiss cheese, which shares similar characteristics in terms of flavor and melting properties. Its mild, slightly sweet taste pairs wonderfully with the saltiness of the ham. For those who prefer a sharper cheese flavor, consider using cheddar or aged gouda. These cheeses can add a bolder, tangier note to the crepes. If you're feeling adventurous, why not try a combination of different cheeses? Mixing and matching cheeses such as mozzarella, provolone, or even blue cheese can create an exciting medley of flavors. For a more decadent twist, you could even trying incorporating ultra-creamy cheeses like brie or camembert for even more richness. So, go ahead and explore the endless possibilities of cheese with this versatile recipe!
What can I serve with cheese and ham crepes?
These savory crepes are delicious served alone, but there are also many complementary sides that can transform the recipe into a more well-rounded meal. For a light and refreshing pairing, try serving your crepes alongside a crisp arugula and tomato salad, perhaps tossed with a light, tangy vinaigrette to balance the richness of the cheese. Alternatively, you can opt for roasted or steamed vegetables such as asparagus, broccoli, or bell peppers. Their vibrant colors and earthy flavors add depth to the dish while providing a healthy dose of nutrients. Or, for a heartier meal, you can't go wrong with roasted potatoes or hash browns.
A range of sauces and dressings also make a great topping for the crepes. Try adding a drizzle of ketchup or balsamic glaze, or go all out with a luscious, creamy hollandaise sauce. If you're hosting a brunch or breakfast gathering, consider offering a selection of fresh fruit on the side. Slices of juicy melon, berries, or citrus segments provide a refreshing palate cleanser and a burst of sweetness that complements the savory crepes beautifully. Whichever pairings you choose, these crepes are sure to be the star of any breakfast plate.
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup milk
- ⅓ cup water
- 6 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded
- 4 ounces ham, diced
- 2 teaspoons unsalted butter
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- Fresh chopped chives, to garnish
