Zaxby's Milkshakes Are Back On Menus, But There's A Catch
One of the hardest days in a fast food lover's life is when their most beloved menu item is discontinued. Few menu changes have caused such grief as Zaxby's decision to remove milkshakes from their dessert menus. In 2017, the brand posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, "Sadly, we are discontinuing our milkshakes because it was time for the boys to leave the yard." Without further explanation or plans to bring the milkshakes back, Zaxby's left devotees less than amused. Petitions were started, and folks made their displeasure known — seemingly to no avail. However, that may be changing... Sort of.
On February 27, 2024, Zaxby's announced in a press release that the milkshakes would be making a return. Zaxby's chief marketing and strategy officer, Patrick Schwing, said in the statement, "Zaxby's delicious milkshakes have made their long-awaited return after years of requests from our most loyal fans." The catch? They'll only be available in one city — Macon, Georgia. Zaxby's and Macon have partnered to create what the company is calling "Milkshake Tourism" and to make Macon into a premier location. Macon is located a few hours' drive from Zaxby's first store in Statesboro, Georgia, and is host to 20 Zaxby's restaurants that will be part of the milkshake launch.
The milkshake debut details
At the height of its popularity, Zaxby's offered classic milkshakes and a few signature flavors. One of the most beloved flavors to ever grace the menu was the birthday cake shake, which debuted to celebrate Zaxby's 25th anniversary in 2015. So, of course, fans need to know if it will be available in the Macon, Georgia, roll-out. The press release confirms that the birthday cake flavor will indeed be included, as well as chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla.
Wondering why Macon was selected as the exclusive host of Zaxby's milkshake return? In addition to being close to the original location and that Georgia has more Zaxby's locations than any other state, the decision seems to be part of a larger push for increased tourism. In a video campaign from Visit Macon, people are seen sipping Zaxby's milkshakes throughout the city as a narrator lists all of the attractions the city has to offer, including art and music.
If you're not planning a trip to Macon anytime soon, it may be a while before you're able to get your hands on a Zaxby's milkshake. However, there is some hope, as the press release refers to the Macon launch as a "market test," which may indicate plans for a future wider release.