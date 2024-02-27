Zaxby's Milkshakes Are Back On Menus, But There's A Catch

At the height of its popularity, Zaxby's offered classic milkshakes and a few signature flavors. One of the most beloved flavors to ever grace the menu was the birthday cake shake, which debuted to celebrate Zaxby's 25th anniversary in 2015. So, of course, fans need to know if it will be available in the Macon, Georgia, roll-out. The press release confirms that the birthday cake flavor will indeed be included, as well as chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla.

Wondering why Macon was selected as the exclusive host of Zaxby's milkshake return? In addition to being close to the original location and that Georgia has more Zaxby's locations than any other state, the decision seems to be part of a larger push for increased tourism. In a video campaign from Visit Macon, people are seen sipping Zaxby's milkshakes throughout the city as a narrator lists all of the attractions the city has to offer, including art and music.

If you're not planning a trip to Macon anytime soon, it may be a while before you're able to get your hands on a Zaxby's milkshake. However, there is some hope, as the press release refers to the Macon launch as a "market test," which may indicate plans for a future wider release.