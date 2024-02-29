The Best Burger Spot In Los Angeles, According To Owen Han - Exclusive

In terms of history and quality, there is maybe no better city in America to eat a cheeseburger than Los Angeles. You can have any type you want here, from half-pound backyard barbecue-style burgers to immaculately crispy smash patties piled as tall as the Hollywood sign. Because of this, the list of LA's hottest and best burger joints is always in flux, though every once in a while, there comes a grill with enough oomph to make it as a mainstay.

Being the king comes with a lot of responsibility. Los Angeles local, content creator, and chef Owen Han knows this well. Han's TikTok has earned him the title of "King of Sandwiches," and his creations have captured the views of millions of hungry people. Recently, Han attended the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, where, among other things, he took part in a burger cook-off. We got the chance to catch up with Han for an exclusive interview ahead of the competition to find out what burger is his favorite when he returns to LA.

Han responded quickly, "Burgers Never Say Die." The restaurant, which started as a pop-up before moving to a permanent take-out and delivery location, is known for having one of the purest smash burgers in LA. Topped with ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickles, Burgers Never Say Die has provoked many longing comparisons to a world where McDonald's actually tasted this good. As Han explained, "They just get such a good crisp char on it."