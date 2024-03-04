13 Unexpected Ways To Use Orange Juice

Orange juice is such a familiar staple of the breakfast table that, for many, its very presence symbolizes a wholesome, picture-perfect start to a productive day. Americans drink nearly 2.5 gallons of it per person every year, which is a lot considering many of us are in too much of a hurry to do more than grab a cup of coffee and the keys before rushing out the door. Packed with vitamin C as well as a significant dose of sugar, the vibrantly-hued drink is the perfect accompaniment to a variety of breakfasts, where its sweetness helps to balance the saltiness of bacon, while its acidity cuts through carb-heavy pancakes.

Yet orange juice is also one of those items that might end up neglected in your fridge door. A little goes a long way (one cup can contain a whopping 21 grams of sugar), and you might simply prefer coffee or a smoothie some mornings. While this may seem like a good reason to stop buying the juice altogether, don't be too hasty. There's no rule dictating that it has to be relegated to the breakfast table. There are many reasons why it shouldn't be stuck there. Several cocktails use it, including mimosas and tequila sunrises, and it can make a transformational addition to marinades and salad dressings.

When you want something even more outside the box, however, we've got plenty of options for you. From hot, creamy drinks to a sophisticated raw seafood dish, here are some of the best and most unexpected ways to use orange juice.