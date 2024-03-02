Marinara Pizza's MVP Proves You Don't Need To Settle For One Sauce

You don't have to stick to a single topping when crafting your perfect pizza, so why should you settle for just one sauce? While pizza purists may stay loyal to a tried-and-true classic pizza sauce on all of their pies, there's a wide world of options out there for the adventurous eater to try, and at Marinara Pizza, you can try three of them at one time.

Though usually short for "most valuable player," at the New York City pizzeria, MVP stands for marinara, vodka, and pesto, which are the three homemade sauces that come atop the eatery's signature 'za. Artfully poured in an alternating pattern of diagonal stripes across a thick and crispy Sicilian-style square pizza crust (or a gluten-free or cauliflower crust, if you prefer), the pie is almost too beautiful to eat (the keyword being "almost").

"The MVP slice stole the show and my heart," writes one fan on Yelp. "This perfect square slice is genius perfection. Marinara, Pesto, Vodka sauce on top of thin sliced fresh mozzarella. Damn. I think about this slice daily," they continue. A second reviewer concurs, saying, "The MVP slice is totally game-changing, genius, and definitely delicious."