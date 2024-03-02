Marinara Pizza's MVP Proves You Don't Need To Settle For One Sauce
You don't have to stick to a single topping when crafting your perfect pizza, so why should you settle for just one sauce? While pizza purists may stay loyal to a tried-and-true classic pizza sauce on all of their pies, there's a wide world of options out there for the adventurous eater to try, and at Marinara Pizza, you can try three of them at one time.
Though usually short for "most valuable player," at the New York City pizzeria, MVP stands for marinara, vodka, and pesto, which are the three homemade sauces that come atop the eatery's signature 'za. Artfully poured in an alternating pattern of diagonal stripes across a thick and crispy Sicilian-style square pizza crust (or a gluten-free or cauliflower crust, if you prefer), the pie is almost too beautiful to eat (the keyword being "almost").
"The MVP slice stole the show and my heart," writes one fan on Yelp. "This perfect square slice is genius perfection. Marinara, Pesto, Vodka sauce on top of thin sliced fresh mozzarella. Damn. I think about this slice daily," they continue. A second reviewer concurs, saying, "The MVP slice is totally game-changing, genius, and definitely delicious."
Don't be afraid to experiment with different sauce combos on your next pizza
Between the tanginess of the marinara, the creaminess of the vodka sauce, and the freshness of the pesto, a slice of Marinara Pizza's MVP is nothing short of a party in your mouth, with each bite being more unique than the last thanks to the photo-worthy pattern of the sauces. While there may be some concern about the pizza being too saucy or potentially a flavor overload, another Yelper assures that's not the case. "None of the sauces on that slice are too overwhelming," they said in their review.
Trying the MVP pizza at Marinara is a must when you're in New York City. However, if you're not heading to the Big Apple anytime soon, you can easily make it in the comfort of your own home, either with homemade or store-bought pizza dough and sauces. Now that we know there's no need to settle for just one sugo, you can experiment with other sauce combos such as pesto and roasted garlic white pizza sauce. Those who enjoy the flavors of fall may be interested in trying a combination of pumpkin puree, vodka sauce, and marinara. We know what you're thinking, but don't knock it until you've tried it. You never know what could turn out to be the next pizza MVP.