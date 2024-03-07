Mistakes Everyone Makes When Baking With A Silicone Mat

The Silpat silicone baking mat was invented when French baker Guy Demarle mixed silicone and glass fiber to create something that would help him make baguettes. That was back in 1965, and since then, several other brands have gotten into the game; silicone baking mats are now found in many, if not most, kitchens and come in different styles. Their ability to release food with minimal mess is a blessing for anyone who's had to scrape food off a baking tray or peel bits of parchment off the bottom of a cookie.

But you're not going to get the maximum benefit from your new silicone baking mat unless you know how to avoid some common mistakes. Most of these are harmless and simple to fix. However, a few of these mistakes deal with safety, both for you and for the mat. Using a silicone mat can take some getting used to as it can produce different results compared to something like parchment paper, but once you figure out which results you prefer, you'll have a better idea of how and when to use silicone mats instead of other materials. Here are 12 common mistakes that everyone makes when baking with a silicone mat.