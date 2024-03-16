Vegan Loaded Tater Tots With Cashew Queso Recipe

With the right toppings, it's not all that difficult to transform loaded tater tots into a vegetarian dish — but a vegan one? That presents a whole new challenge, seeing as a key component of loaded tots is gooey, cheesy queso. And yet, this vegan loaded tater tots recipe by Feta Topalu is up to the challenge. This shareable, colorful appetizer features a vegan cashew queso in place of the dairy-laden kind, and it packs all the creamy, smoky goodness you'd expect from the cheesy variety, minus the actual cheese.

"Tater tots have always been so nostalgic for me; they bring me back to elementary school lunches," Topalu says. While you may not have an occasion to whip these up for school lunch, you could certainly opt to serve these at potlucks, game nights, and parties, where Topalu tells us "they are sure to disappear in minutes." Surely none of your guests would be disappointed if this were the only appetizer you brought out at the gathering, but Topalu does point out that they pair mighty well with other veganized finger foods like bean-based sliders, stuffed mushrooms, or vegetable spring rolls.