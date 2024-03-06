These Restaurants Have The Best Chicken Soup In The US, According To Reviews

Capable of alleviating a nasty cough or the mid-day blahs in a pinch, there's no comfort food quite like chicken soup. The calming broth is easy to slurp, the melange of chicken and garden vegetables is hearty, and noodles provide some starch and body amid the liquid mouthfeel. Its association with common colds isn't unearned, but the delightful simplicity should also make it a no-brainer for lunch, dinner, or any circumstance where you need some nourishing warmth.

Though whipping up a batch can be fairly easy, classic chicken noodle crafted with the know-how of a loving guardian is what really hits the spot. And when this hunger for authenticity takes over, anyone's best bet will be a culinary institution with history and time in its corner. Seeking out a soothing cup to help you ride out the rest of the chilly season? Need a new remedy to heal that stuffy nose? Drawing on feedback from guests and culinary resources alike, our hunt for the best chicken soups will take you to luncheonettes and delis around the country, where chefs ladle superb recipes that brim with top-tier ingredients and homestyle flair.