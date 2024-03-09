Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking With Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is an incredibly versatile ingredient. People enjoy it in PBJs or straight out of the jar, but you can also use it in both sweet and savory recipes. Cooking with peanut butter isn't without its pitfalls, however. It's easy to get things wrong and end up with a dish that's claggy and cloying or that just doesn't taste much like peanuts. There are some mistakes everyone makes when cooking with peanut butter. Learning about these frequent errors will help you become better at cooking with this tasty ingredient.

Whether you've only been focusing on sweet recipes to the detriment of its savory uses or you've been pairing it with the wrong ingredients, it's time to turn things around. There's no need to be embarrassed about falling afoul of these missteps. They're common for a reason, after all. We're here to shed some light on them and let you know how to avoid them in the future.

Armed with this knowledge, you're about to improve your cooking skills and make even tastier peanut butter dishes. Whether you're looking to bake the most delicious peanut butter cookies or make a creamy, spicy peanut sauce, avoiding these mistakes will make these dishes your best yet.