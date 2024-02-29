Buffalo Wild Wings Honey Sriracha And Honey Garlic Wings Review: Two New Bold Flavors Perfect For Wings Fans

Right in time for March Madness, Buffalo Wild Wings added two limited-time sauce flavors to its lineup on February 28 to give fans of the chain even more to love as they flock to their neighborhood location to watch their favorite teams. One of the limited-time options is actually a returning sauce flavor — honey garlic — while the other — honey sriracha — is brand-new. However, can these two sauces live up to the hype?

To help you decide if you should stick with your stand-by order during your next trip to Buffalo Wild Wings, or if you should give one of these new sauces a try (it's a big decision, after all; if you're like me, you have your staunch favorites and trying something new is risky), I accepted B-Dubs' gracious offer of a few orders of wings doused in the new honey garlic and honey sriracha sauces. So, whether you're a B-Dubs fan, just a wings fan in general, or simply looking for a good spot to watch the big game while you chow down on wings and sip a few brews, here's what you need to know, from a fellow wings fan.