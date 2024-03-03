Alton Brown Takes Chicken Wings To The Next Level With A Toaster Oven

Cooking chicken wings in a toaster oven may sound unconventional, but according to Alton Brown, it's an ingenious method that delivers unparalleled results. As he states on his website, "I adore crispy wings (especially when coated with an appropriately mouth-searing sauce), and I've found that the best way to get them is from my toaster oven." The Food Network personality is a staunch advocate for the appliance as the ideal choice for preparing the popular appetizer — just one of Alton Brown's many food hacks.

The key to success lies in the toaster oven's ability to heat quickly and its incorporation of a convection fan for roasting. While regular ovens, especially convection models, can achieve similar results, Brown argues that a decent toaster oven is the ultimate tool for achieving the desired level of crispiness, describing it as the quintessential appliance for embracing "bar-food trashiness — and I mean that in the best way possible."

Brown's recommended approach involves using a toaster oven with a roast or convection roast setting, which facilitates a two-step cooking process. The wings are first low-roasted for 20 minutes at 250 degrees Fahrenheit. This initial phase allows the meat to cook thoroughly. Subsequently, the temperature is increased to 450 degrees for an additional 20 minutes, crisping the wings to perfection. This dual-cooking technique ensures the coveted tenderness and crunch wing zealots crave.