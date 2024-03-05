Can You Use Apple Pay At Aldi?

When it comes to digital wallets, Apple Pay dominates the landscape; however, even though over 90% of retailers in the U.S. accept Apple Pay (via Capital One Shopping), many folks still find themselves wondering if their regular haunts will allow payment with a simple phone tap. Fortunately, these people can add Aldi to their list of confirmed stores, as the budget supermarket giant states on its website's FAQ page that Apple Pay is among its officially accepted payment methods. This may not be a feature that's unique to Aldi, but it is a convenient benefit.

With more businesses accepting Apple Pay, this means more options are available to customers. It also means fewer employees will have to dread the ever-looming question, "Do you take Apple Pay?" Wendy's employees, for example, despised this question before the majority of restaurants began using the technology.

If you use a contactless payment method besides Apple Pay when picking up your weekly groceries — or if you just don't own an iPhone — there's no need to worry. Aldi's FAQ also states that the chain accepts "multiple forms of contactless payment," including Google Pay.