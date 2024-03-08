The Herbs You Need For The Best Muffuletta Sandwich Olive Spread

Well-known regional sandwiches include Philadelphia's cheese steak, Louisville, Kentucky's hot brown, and Chicago's Italian beef, but New Orleans has two sandwich classics to its name: the po-boy and the muffuletta. The latter of these two is essentially the Big Easy's take on an Italian sub since it involves many of the same types of cold cuts and cheeses. What sets it apart from something you might find at Subway, however, is a round roll and an olive salad. While many muffuletta recipes make use of prepared tapenade, developer Kristen Carli's take on the muffuletta sandwich includes directions for making a from-scratch olive salad flavored with oregano and thyme.

Carli says of her muffuletta that it's "a very easy sandwich to make." This extends to the herbs, since she uses the dried kind instead of fresh ones. If you do have fresh herbs on hand, you could certainly use those, too; although, since dried herbs are more potent, you will need to triple the amount the recipe calls for.

Additionally, Carli says that you can save a little time (and a little thyme, as well) by opting for a premade olive salad if you wish, but she insists you find one that includes oregano and thyme — if you want the sandwich to taste similar to hers. If you can't find one with both of these ingredients, you can always add a pinch of the missing seasonings to compensate.