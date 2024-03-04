Chick-Fil-A's Polynesian Sauce Is Being Recalled Over Allergens

While Chick-fil-A's announcement is brief and does not go into much detail besides disclosing the presence of allergens in the sauce, it seems to indicate that one of its other sauces was packaged in the container. With the limited information on hand — the mystery sauce contains both wheat and soy — we took a closer look at the ingredients of all of the different sauces to see which, if any, might contain these potential allergens.

Chick-fil-A sauce, which is the overall favorite in nearly every region of the U.S., doesn't contain either soy or wheat, nor do the Honey Roasted Barbeque, Honey Mustard, Garden Herb Ranch, or Zesty Buffalo sauces. That leaves just one candidate: Sweet & Spicy Sriracha, which includes both. While this sriracha dip may be one of Chick-fil-A's most underrated sauces, it's probably not everyone's favorite. Under the best circumstances, it could prove disappointing to open up a cup of what you thought would be a sweet, tangy sauce and get something else entirely, but if you have an allergy to either soy or wheat, eating the wrong sauce could prove downright dangerous.

However, the sauce cups in Chick-fil-A restaurants now appear to be labeled correctly. The recall does not extend to the Polynesian Sauce sold in grocery stores, so that should be a safe option.