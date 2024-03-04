Chick-Fil-A's Polynesian Sauce Is Being Recalled Over Allergens
While many of Chick-fil-A's sauce names are pretty straightforward so you know just what you're getting (Barbeque, Honey Mustard, Garden Herb Ranch), Polynesian Sauce has always been a bit of a mystery. Even more mysterious, not to mention concerning, is the fact that one recent batch of the sauce is being recalled due to mislabeling. Per an announcement on the chain's website, instead of Polynesian Sauce, the cups contain something else entirely.
The real reason for the recall, which affects Polynesian Sauce cups sold between February 14 and 27, isn't that the containers contain any known toxins, but that they might present an allergy risk. While Polynesian Sauce contains neither soy nor wheat, the mystery sauce is said to include both of these ingredients. Anyone sensitive to either allergen or who lives in a household with those who are is advised to toss any remaining Polynesian Sauce cups if they were purchased during the specified period. Even if you're okay with both of these ingredients, though, you should be prepared for a surprise if you open the cup.
So what sauce might be in those containers?
While Chick-fil-A's announcement is brief and does not go into much detail besides disclosing the presence of allergens in the sauce, it seems to indicate that one of its other sauces was packaged in the container. With the limited information on hand — the mystery sauce contains both wheat and soy — we took a closer look at the ingredients of all of the different sauces to see which, if any, might contain these potential allergens.
Chick-fil-A sauce, which is the overall favorite in nearly every region of the U.S., doesn't contain either soy or wheat, nor do the Honey Roasted Barbeque, Honey Mustard, Garden Herb Ranch, or Zesty Buffalo sauces. That leaves just one candidate: Sweet & Spicy Sriracha, which includes both. While this sriracha dip may be one of Chick-fil-A's most underrated sauces, it's probably not everyone's favorite. Under the best circumstances, it could prove disappointing to open up a cup of what you thought would be a sweet, tangy sauce and get something else entirely, but if you have an allergy to either soy or wheat, eating the wrong sauce could prove downright dangerous.
However, the sauce cups in Chick-fil-A restaurants now appear to be labeled correctly. The recall does not extend to the Polynesian Sauce sold in grocery stores, so that should be a safe option.