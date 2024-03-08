Xanthan Gum Gives Copycat Starbucks Caramel Frappuccinos An Ideal Texture

For those who enjoy decadently sweet and creamy coffee drinks, there's no beating one of the original pioneers in the field: the Frappuccino. It's been a mainstay on the Starbucks menu for three decades and is now available in nearly countless flavors, though possibly none more iconic than the caramel variety. Fans who want to avoid the time, hassle, and expense of a trip to their local Starbucks will be excited to learn that it's easy to make our copycat caramel Frappuccinos at home. But you'll need one lesser-known but critical ingredient to make them work.

Xanthan gum, a white powder thickener and stabilizer, is used in various recipes to help bind ingredients. In the case of our copycat Frappuccinos, xanthan gum is added to the blender alongside typical ingredients like coffee, milk, and caramel syrup-slash-sauce. Mashed recipe developer Mackenzie Ryan says this tiny, often ignored addition is vital to emulsify the mixture, preventing the ingredients from separating after a few minutes. Fortunately, it's also flavorless and won't be noticeable in the final drink.