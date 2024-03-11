The Origin Story Of Marinara, A Sauce Of Both The Old World And The New

Marinara's birthplace is thought to be either Naples or Sicily. To its credit, Naples is an important part of pizza's history, as it's where the first pie was made. Similarly, while flatbreads have been around for centuries, the addition of tomatoes (and eventually marinara sauce) is what really transformed flatbread into what we now know as pizza. What's thought to be the first recipe for tomato sauce (though not marinara specifically) came from a Neapolitan cookbook author in 1692, but both Southern Italian cities claim marinara as their own.

Stories about the origins of both marinara sauce and its name abound. The word "marinara" comes from "marina," the Italian word for marine, and roughly translates to "sailor style." This is perplexing, as marinara isn't typically paired with seafood, nor does it include any seafood ingredients. Even so, various stories have tried to explain how the sauce got its seafaring start.

Some believe sailors and fishermen would make the sauce on their ships while voyaging. One story even claims that the sauce was created on Europeans' voyage back from the Americas since sailors had all the necessary ingredients on board, though no widely available historical records seem to confirm this. A more charming story posits that sailors' wives would see their husbands docking boats and would start making the sauce to welcome them home, as marinara is quick to make and contains simple ingredients.