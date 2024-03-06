Dirt Cake Oreos And Tiramisu Oreo Thins Review: The Tiramisu Thins Are A Standout

No matter how many inspired flavors the goodie-concocting geniuses at Oreo come up with, it seems like the company always has fun surprises to bring to the cookie cosmos. This time, it's a pair of treats based on already well-known desserts: Dirt Cake Oreos and Tiramisu Thins, which capture classic dirt cake and tiramisu in the beloved Oreo template. These two flavors may seem at odds with one another; fans of a layered chocolate pudding-and-sponge pan dessert threaded with gooey gummi worms aren't likely to appreciate the taste of a traditional trifle-like creation filled with more complex adult flavors. But what better way to introduce a set of options giving both older and younger cookies of their own to enjoy? It's a smart move on Oreo's part, targeting two distinct demographics in a single release of two wildly different products.

While dirt cake is a cookie flavor hat trick never before attempted by the Oreo flavor magicians, the taste of tiramisu was previously launched in limited edition full-sized Oreos. But these food producers are no cookie rookies. Instead, this calculated collusion of elevated elements spun off as bite-size delicacies is smartly designed to take advantage of audience tastes from both young and old Oreo aficionados. We couldn't wait to get our hands on a few packages so we could dive in and sample the good stuff for ourselves.