What Do Limited-Edition Space Dunk Oreos Taste Like?

There have never been limits to what an Oreo is. This cookie comes in all different shapes and sizes — thin, thick, mint, matcha, and countless more. There are plenty of international Oreo flavors we wish would come to the U.S. and plenty of limited flavors that fans miss. Oreo's latest limited-edition Oreo might be the most out-of-this-world one to date. It's called the Space Dunk Oreo and quite literally, it might send you off to space.

The look of these new Oreo cookies is galaxy-inspired. Layers of pink and blue "cosmic cream" are sandwiched between two classic Oreo cookies with impressions of iconic space symbols, like rocket ships and stars. Not to mention, these Oreos are the first ever to have a cut-out in the center, allowing consumers to view the colorful cream through the cookie just like one might look out at the galaxy from a spaceship's window. But what does "cosmic cream" even taste like? Per a press release, the cream has a "marshmallowy flavor" (which honestly sounds similar to a classic Oreo) and is embedded with popping candies that feel and taste like shooting stars. It's a big leap visually and texturally from their usual.