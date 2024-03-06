Chill — Costco's Member-Only Food Court Policy Isn't New

Back in February 2020, Fox Business got in touch with Costco customer service to inquire about the then-upcoming ban on non-member food court patronage, which went into effect in March of that year. As with the policy's most recent resurgence, the announcement came in the form of signs posted around various Costco locations. A company representative confirmed to the outlet that this policy would be put into effect on the stated date at locations where it wasn't already in place.

One issue that arose, however, was that warm-climate Costcos with outdoor food courts had difficulty enforcing the policy. Four years on, this still seems to be the case; one California commenter on the March 2024 Reddit thread noted that they've never seen an outdoor Costco food court check membership cards. Another person, however, reported that their SoCal location's outdoor court has been doing so for several years.

The policy — or at least its enforcement — appears to vary by location, so if you're a non-member wondering whether or not a specific store will let you eat at its food court, you have a couple of options: You can call to inquire (just don't be surprised if they tell you no), try your chances in person, or just pony up that $60 fee. If you refuse to pay to dine (or shop) at Costco, you can always learn to love the Ikea food court instead.