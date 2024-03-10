For The Most Flavorful Grilled Vegetable Sandwich, Marinate The Ingredients Overnight

Vegetables don't have to be relegated to boring house salads or measly side dishes. As plant-based eating is only growing in popularity throughout the U.S., the culinary spotlight is shifting, making fresh produce the star of the show. Now more than ever, chefs and foodies are finding creative ways to make veggie-forward dishes that don't just get the job done but truly dazzle. While some of these techniques require serious cooking chops, Mashed recipe developer Cecilia Ryu's secret to a stellar grilled vegetable sandwich is simple: overnight marination.

Thanks to the Maillard reaction, grilled vegetables always have a complex, caramelized flavor profile. Allowing them to spend the night luxuriating in a bath of oil, vinegar, and aromatics, however, is a surefire way to take your grilled veggie sandwich to the next level. Ryu's marinade uses the classic combination of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, minced garlic, salt, and pepper. "Balsamic vinegar has a sweet yet complex flavor," she told Mashed, adding, "The taste reminds me of a sweet fig, and it's not too sour."

Because meat is dense with connective tissue, marinades often can't deposit flavor deep within the cut. As such, they're mainly seasoning for the surface layer. Vegetables, on the other hand, are extremely fibrous, meaning they can easily absorb marinades. Ryu does point out that grilled vegetables can benefit from as little as 20 minutes of marination, though an overnight soak provides the most flavor.