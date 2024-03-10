How Long Does Tofu Last After Opening The Package?

As with many other ingredients, home cooks may find themselves with leftover tofu after finishing a meal. But while many people have years of experience and intuition about veggies or animal proteins, more might find themselves wondering how long their tofu lasts after opening the package. Fortunately, the answer is fairly straightforward.

In general, opened, uncooked tofu is good for up to five days when stored correctly. As for cooked tofu (including tofu integrated into dishes), you'll have four to five days to eat it when it's stored in an airtight container in the fridge. Of course, the key here is storing the tofu in the right way. The best way to do this is to submerge the tofu in clean water in an airtight container, which is then stored in the refrigerator. You should also change the water every day to keep it fresh.

However, it's also possible to keep leftover opened tofu usable for longer by freezing it. To do this, drain any excess moisture, and seal the tofu in a freezer-safe bag with as much air as possible removed. Use it within three to five months to ensure the best quality. When you're ready to use it, make sure to leave yourself plenty of time (up to two days) to defrost the tofu in the fridge. It's worth noting that freezing can also offer benefits for some dishes like improving the texture of the tofu, a chef's trick that's sometimes why tofu tastes better at a restaurant.