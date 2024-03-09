When Baking Ombré Cakes For St. Patrick's Day, Try This Batter Tip

Many folks enjoy a hearty spread of corned beef and cabbage, soda bread, cottage pie, boxty, and colcannon on March 17. There's something extra special about topping it all off with a decadent, festive dessert, especially one as vibrant as a shamrock, though. Baking a green cake for St. Patrick's Day is akin to a joyous jig in the kitchen. Picture a cake that simultaneously tastes heavenly and dazzles the eyes with stunning hues that mirror the lush landscapes of the Emerald Isle. The ombré effect can elevate a celebratory cake, all it takes is a few extra steps.

Ombré, a term derived from the French word meaning "shaded," is an artistic technique where colors blend seamlessly from light to dark. When applied to baking, it transforms an ordinary cake into a pastry with a mesmerizing gradient, creating an eye-catching centerpiece for your St. Paddy's Day cèilidh. Mashed recipe developer Jennine Bryant recommends a playful, simple approach to pull off the perfect green ombré cake recipe. First, divide your cake batter into four equal portions, separating each quarter into its own bowl. Then, the magic begins with dropping green food coloring into each bowl, gradually increasing the amount as you move from bowl to bowl. The result will be four distinct tones of green, ranging from pastel to bold.