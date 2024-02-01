KFC Smash'd Potato Bowls Review: The Nacho Cheese Sauce Is Disappointing

New to the KFC family in 2024 are two types of Smash'd Potato Bowls. If you enjoyed the Famous Bowl or like the combination of potatoes and nacho cheese sauce, you're probably intrigued by what this bowl has to offer. You're also probably wondering whether it will be another "sadness bowl" as Patton Oswalt calls KFC's Famous Bowls. Of course, it's plenty popular despite its nickname. Only time will tell if the new bowls will become as popular as its predecessor.

KFC's ads promise that these new bowls will "smash your hunger." But will you want to "smash that like button" on the ads after you give them a taste? To decide whether or not you'd like to try one of these bowls, we'll explain what comes in them, how much they cost, and how many calories are in each bowl. You probably also want to know how they taste, what the texture is like, and how they compare to Famous Bowls. So, we went to KFC and ordered one of each of the new bowls and gave them a try so we could give you an idea of what to expect. We've tried to explain it from all angles so that you can decide for yourself if you might like them.