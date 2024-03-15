The Difference Between Expensive And Cheap Cheese

Most cheeses begin the same way, with milk being coagulated into curds and whey. But whereas some fresh cheeses are ready to sell in a matter of hours or days, other cheeses, particularly hard cheeses, need to age to their perfect doneness. A period of several months — or even several years — in specially designed cellars boasting constant, ideal temperatures and humidity helps cheeses like Alpine Gruyère or extra-aged cheddars develop the rich, buttery, nutty aromas we associate with these hard cheeses. The process also helps these cheeses develop calcium lactate crystals, which crunch under the teeth in a burst of savory, umami richness.

But time, in this case, is money.

Every day a cheese occupies space on the shelf comes at a cost to the cheesemaker, who cannot use that space for anything else. Think of the added cost to the consumer as rent: A Parmigiano-Reggiano aged for 12 months has taken up space for a year less than a coveted 24. And that's not all. A long-aged cheese must be flipped, brushed, and cared for — and this requires manpower. A wheel of Uplands' Pleasant Ridge Reserve, for example, incurs $3 a month in carrying costs, as the company told Serious Eats. That holds even truer for extra-old cheeses like Bitto Storico, which, at 15 to 18 years of age, is regarded as the oldest edible cheese in the world and costs a whopping $150 per pound.