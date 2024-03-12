Why Vanilla Is The Best Ice Cream To Use In A Guinness Float

With only three ingredients, Jaime Shelbert's Guinness float leaves you plenty of wiggle room to change things up. If you want to preserve some of the bitterness in Guinness rather than masking it completely, pick up some dark chocolate or salted chocolate syrup. You could also forgo the chocolate altogether, with Shelbert suggesting that "caramel sauce would be a nice substitute for the chocolate syrup."

Despite what you may have heard from that friend who visited Dublin once (and who has been generally annoying about it ever since), Guinness is not the only stout in existence. One great way to level up your float is to replace the Guinness with a chocolate-flavored stout to emphasize its richness.

Vanilla ice cream may be top dog, but the runners-up are by no means unworthy. For a caffeine kick, Shelbert suggests that "you could sub coffee ice cream for the vanilla." There are plenty of ice cream flavors that you can use to counterbalance the Guinness. Adding chocolate marshmallow ice cream, for example, is a great way to complement the chocolatey notes of the stout while still smoothing out its bitterness. If you want to go full Irish (and have the time to spare), whip up some no-churn ice cream with a slug of Bailey's Irish Cream poured into it.