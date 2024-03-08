The Heartfelt Reason Olive Garden Bought 93 Boxes Of Girl Scout Cookies

Olive Garden is perhaps best known for its Never Ending Pasta Bowls, surprisingly-good breadsticks, and cheese graters (which you can buy, for some reason). If a recent heartwarming story is any indication, however, the restaurant chain also wants to be known as a business that genuinely cares about its customers and community. Emily Uquillas — a 12-year-old Girl Scout in Stamford, Connecticut — contacted the company via Instagram, asking it to buy some cookies, with the hopes of eventually selling enough boxes so that her troop could visit Disney World. She had no idea the chain would buy not just one box but 93, making that dream a reality.

Uquillas' goal, according to an email Olive Garden sent to Mashed, was to sell 100 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies by February 23. With just a few days left, she had only sold seven. On a whim, Uquillas hopped onto her mother's Instagram account and messaged Olive Garden, asking it to buy a box and ending the message with a purchasing link. She knew her chances were low, writing, "If you guys even respond I will be so happy." Not only did Uquillas get a response, but the business also went above and beyond.