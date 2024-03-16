12 Startling Secrets About The Food Industry

Many consumers believe that ingredient labels accurately depict what's in the processed food products they buy, but that isn't always the case. Unfortunately, fraudulent practices in the food industry are rampant. For instance, a farmer was indicted after repeatedly selling seeds fraudulently labeled as organic over five years (via AP News). This issue isn't limited to the United States; The Irish Times reported on a 2013 scandal that rocked the Irish meat-packing industry after beef at three factories was found to contain horse meat. In 2022, 41 people were arrested as part of a criminal enterprise illegally selling horse meat in multiple European markets (via Europol).

The FDA estimates that food fraud costs the global food industry up to $40 billion per year. The primary motivation behind these incidents is increased profit — even at the potential expense of public well-being. For example, food fraudsters sometimes take advantage of world events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, to capitalize on selling subpar food products.

In 2021, The Grocer reported food fraud rose by as much as 37% in some parts of the food industry between 2019 and 2020, per a report released by the Food Authenticity Network. Sadly, as a 2020 Europol publication explains, fear of food shortages at the beginning of the pandemic created a perfect opportunity for criminals to sell questionable products such as low-quality meat and dairy, disguised to meet food safety standards.