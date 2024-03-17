What Cheesemakers Don't Want You To Know

For many people, cheese is up there with the best foods in the world. It's versatile — just as good straight from the block as melted on pizza or grated over pasta. Plus, there are over 1,800 varieties, so whether you love cheese super milky or as pungent as it comes, there's a cheese that will suit most palates.

But it isn't all fun and games in the world of cheese — and there are some things that cheesemakers don't want you to know. While most folks already know that blue cheese contains mold, you might not realize that some other cheeses contain mold, or that microbes and bacteria give cheese its distinctive flavor. Then there are problems with processed cheese — this shouldn't be too much of a shock, but it's not exactly cheese.

From the interesting to the mildly disturbing, we have 13 facts about cheese that the people who make it don't want you to know. We're not saying that it should put you off cheese, but you might think twice before you next make yourself cheese and crackers. Either way, you're bound to learn something new.