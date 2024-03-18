White Chocolate Raspberry Scones Recipe

For some people, scones go hand in hand with tea time, while others overlook them in favor of a tender muffin. Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu brings us these white chocolate raspberry scones that will bridge the gap. Brimming with white chocolate chips and juicy raspberries, the tops are drizzled with more white chocolate to enhance their allure. Every bite is packed with flavor from the add-ins, all held together by a lightly sweetened dough.

Shungu says, "The base for this recipe was given to me by a former coworker — she was a pastry chef who made the best scones! I scaled down the recipe for home cooks, and it creates a seriously moist and tender scone." If you've had a dry scone or two in the past and moved on to other baked goods, these will sway your opinion. "They're not as crumbly as the traditional British variety of scones," Shungu explains, "but they are every bit as delicious with a cup of tea or coffee." Serve them as a mid-morning or afternoon snack, or follow Shungu's advice: "They're also really pretty for a weekend brunch spread, along with bacon or sausage and some scrambled eggs."