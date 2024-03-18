Recipes Course Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

White Chocolate Raspberry Scones Recipe

raspberry white chocolate scones Kate Shungu/Mashed
By Lucia Capretti

For some people, scones go hand in hand with tea time, while others overlook them in favor of a tender muffin. Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu brings us these white chocolate raspberry scones that will bridge the gap. Brimming with white chocolate chips and juicy raspberries, the tops are drizzled with more white chocolate to enhance their allure. Every bite is packed with flavor from the add-ins, all held together by a lightly sweetened dough. 

Shungu says, "The base for this recipe was given to me by a former coworker — she was a pastry chef who made the best scones! I scaled down the recipe for home cooks, and it creates a seriously moist and tender scone." If you've had a dry scone or two in the past and moved on to other baked goods, these will sway your opinion. "They're not as crumbly as the traditional British variety of scones," Shungu explains, "but they are every bit as delicious with a cup of tea or coffee." Serve them as a mid-morning or afternoon snack, or follow Shungu's advice: "They're also really pretty for a weekend brunch spread, along with bacon or sausage and some scrambled eggs." 

Gather the ingredients for white chocolate raspberry scones

white chocolate raspberry scone ingredients Kate Shungu/Mashed

For this scone recipe, you'll need all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, granulated sugar, lemon zest, heavy cream, an egg, unsalted butter (cold), white chocolate chips, and fresh raspberries. If you can't find fresh raspberries, Shungu says that frozen fruit works just as fine, no modifications required. 

Step 1: Combine the dry ingredients

flour and whisk in bowl Kate Shungu/Mashed

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and lemon zest.

Step 2: Whisk the egg and cream

egg and cream in cup Kate Shungu/Mashed

In a small bowl, whisk together ½ cup of the heavy cream and egg.

Step 3: Cut the butter

cubed butter on cutting board Kate Shungu/Mashed

Cut the butter into ½-inch pieces.

Step 4: Mix in the butter

butter and flour in bowl Kate Shungu/Mashed

Add the butter to the dry ingredients, working it in with a fork or your hands, until you get pea-sized pieces of butter throughout.

Step 5: Stir in the cream mixture

scone batter in bowl Kate Shungu/Mashed

Add the cream mixture to the dry ingredients, mixing gently until just combined.

Step 6: Add the chocolate and fruit

raspberry white chocolate scone batter Kate Shungu/Mashed

Gently fold in ⅓ cup of the white chocolate chips and the raspberries.

Step 7: Shape the dough

scone dough on board Kate Shungu/Mashed

Turn the dough out onto a clean countertop. Shape into a circle, about 6 inches in diameter and 1 inch high.

Step 8: Cut the dough

scone dough cut in triangles Kate Shungu/Mashed

Cut the circle into 6 pieces.

Step 9: Transfer the dough to freezer

uncooked scones on baking sheet Kate Shungu/Mashed

Place the unbaked scones on a baking sheet. Freeze for 30 minutes.

Step 10: Preheat the oven

oven setting display Kate Shungu/Mashed

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 11: Brush the scones with cream

brushing cream on scone top Kate Shungu/Mashed

Remove the scones from the freezer and brush the remaining 2 tablespoons of cream on top.

Step 12: Bake the scones

baked scones on baking sheet Kate Shungu/Mashed

Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the tops are lightly golden brown. Let cool.

Step 13: Melt the chocolate

melted white chocolate in bowl Kate Shungu/Mashed

Melt the remaining ⅓ cup white chocolate chips in the microwave, about 30 to 60 seconds.

Step 14: Drizzle the chocolate and serve

white chocolate raspberry scones Kate Shungu/Mashed

Using a piping bag or a fork, drizzle the melted white chocolate over the cooled scones. Serve.

How can you customize this scone recipe?

chocolate raspberry scones in bowl Kate Shungu/Mashed

This delicious scone recipe begins with a solid dough foundation, made with pantry staples like flour and butter. Shungu goes the white chocolate and raspberry route, highlighting the sweet duo in every bite. That's a great combination, but once you try it out once, why not switch it up? 

"Dark chocolate chips would be delicious in place of the white chocolate chips," Shungu says, as anyone who has tried a dark chocolate and raspberry cake can confirm. Similarly, milk chocolate chips or chunks work well if you prefer a more subdued note of cacao. Raspberries are perfectly bite-sized, but if you don't have any, Shungu recommends blueberries or strawberries. Fresh or frozen fruit works here, which quickly widens the options available. That said, avoid overly large chunks of fruit so the batter holds together. 

A white chocolate drizzle on top is a nice touch, but the drizzle could just as well be milk or dark chocolate. Shredded coconut sprinkled on top would make an equally dazzling finish. 

What are the crucial steps to making scones?

raspberry white chocolate scones Kate Shungu/Mashed

This recipe is pretty straightforward, but Shungu calls for a few crucial steps in the scone-making process that ensure its success. If the 30-minute freeze time before baking just sounds like an obstacle between you and a tray of warm scones, think again. "The brief freeze allows the butter to get cold again, which creates an extra light and flaky scone," Shungu explains. Even though you start with cold butter, the process of mixing it with the other ingredients quickly heats it. 

You might be tempted to pull out your trusty stand mixer and whip these up without getting your hands dirty, but that would be a mistake. "Using a stand mixer would result in overmixing the dough, which will make for tough scones," Shungu says. "It would also squish the raspberries. Always hand mix these." Finally, to give these scones a bakery-worthy aesthetic, Shungu explains that brushing cream on top right before putting the scones in the oven gives them a shiny finish.

White Chocolate Raspberry Scones Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
No more dry scones! This moist, tender recipe gets an additional zing from lemon zest, and you'll find white chocolate inside the scone and drizzled on top.
Prep Time
45
minutes
Cook Time
15
minutes
Servings
6
Scones
white chocolate raspberry scones
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 3 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons heavy cream, divided
  • 1 egg
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold
  • ⅔ cup white chocolate chips, divided
  • 1 cup fresh raspberries
Directions
  1. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and lemon zest.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together ½ cup of the heavy cream and egg.
  3. Cut the butter into ½-inch pieces.
  4. Add the butter to the dry ingredients, working it in with a fork or your hands, until you get pea-sized pieces of butter throughout.
  5. Add the cream mixture to the dry ingredients, mixing gently until just combined.
  6. Gently fold in ⅓ cup of the white chocolate chips and the raspberries.
  7. Turn the dough out onto a clean countertop. Shape into a circle, about 6 inches in diameter and 1 inch high.
  8. Cut the circle into 6 pieces.
  9. Place the unbaked scones on a baking sheet. Freeze for 30 minutes.
  10. Preheat oven to 400 F.
  11. Remove the scones from the freezer and brush the remaining 2 tablespoons of cream on top.
  12. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the tops are lightly golden brown. Let cool.
  13. Melt the remaining ⅓ cup white chocolate chips in the microwave, about 30 to 60 seconds.
  14. Using a piping bag or a fork, drizzle the melted white chocolate over the cooled scones. Serve.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 422
Total Fat 23.8 g
Saturated Fat 14.4 g
Trans Fat 0.3 g
Cholesterol 79.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 47.2 g
Dietary Fiber 2.3 g
Total Sugars 21.2 g
Sodium 286.2 mg
Protein 6.3 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
