Where To Buy TikTok's Viral Cookie Croissant

Have you heard? The newest croissant sensation is here. Following the successful runs of cronuts, croffles, and cruffins, the cookie croissant is the viral treat of 2024 that TikTokers can't wait to get their hands on, although some travel may be required to make that happen.

For those whose FYPs haven't made it to CroissantTok yet, the cookie croissant — also known as the "crookie" — is a delectable mashup of a croissant and a chocolate chip cookie. Some might assume that it's the brainchild of a trendy bakery in New York City (especially since the massive, creme-filled croissant known as the Suprême was the NYC pastry that had everybody talking a few years back). However, this ingenious pastry hails from the home of the croissant itself, Paris, which is just about the only city where you can find crookies for sale.

The City of Light became the birthplace of the cookie croissant in 2022 when Stéphane Louvard of Maison Louvard came up with the concept. Still, it wasn't until February 2024 that it became the object of the internet's desires, thanks to a viral TikTok video. While you may need to battle other foodies vying for a bite, the boulangerie at Maison Louvard in Paris' 9th arrondissement is still the place to go if you want to sample the original cookie croissant that captivated social media. However, it has started to pop up in bakeries outside of the French capital.