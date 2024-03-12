Chipotle's Beloved Chicken Al Pastor Is Making A Limited-Time Return

Fans of Chipotle's discontinued chicken al pastor just received some good news. It's back! Starting March 12, 2024, chicken al pastor will be available at Chipotle locations in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Chicken al pastor hit menus in March 2023 and soared in popularity. In a press release announcing the return of the fan-favorite menu item, Chipotle stated that chicken al pastor was ordered every one out of five transactions during its run.

When chicken al pastor disappeared from menus in August, just a short few months after its introduction, fans were devastated, with many pleading with the company on social media to bring it back. Chipotle has had plenty of menu items flop, but the chicken al pastor was definitely not one of them. One fan said on Instagram they'd name their first-born son Al Pastor to get the dish back on menus, and an X, formerly known as Twitter, user said they'd get it tattooed on their forehead. We can only hope they don't follow through! While the comeback is good news for al pastor lovers, it isn't clear from the press release how long it will be available.