Chipotle's Beloved Chicken Al Pastor Is Making A Limited-Time Return
Fans of Chipotle's discontinued chicken al pastor just received some good news. It's back! Starting March 12, 2024, chicken al pastor will be available at Chipotle locations in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Chicken al pastor hit menus in March 2023 and soared in popularity. In a press release announcing the return of the fan-favorite menu item, Chipotle stated that chicken al pastor was ordered every one out of five transactions during its run.
When chicken al pastor disappeared from menus in August, just a short few months after its introduction, fans were devastated, with many pleading with the company on social media to bring it back. Chipotle has had plenty of menu items flop, but the chicken al pastor was definitely not one of them. One fan said on Instagram they'd name their first-born son Al Pastor to get the dish back on menus, and an X, formerly known as Twitter, user said they'd get it tattooed on their forehead. We can only hope they don't follow through! While the comeback is good news for al pastor lovers, it isn't clear from the press release how long it will be available.
The deets on the chicken al pastor
Spicier and zestier, Chipotle's al pastor is a more firey option that stands out from the smokey adobo seasoned chicken on the menu. Al pastor is marinated with morita peppers, ground achiote, and a bit of pineapple, then finished with lime and cilantro. Al pastor is traditionally made with pork, so expect a slightly leaner experience with the chicken version. According to Chipotle's press release, the most popular way to order chicken al pastor is in a burrito bowl with white rice, black beans, tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, cheese, and guacamole, which Nevielle Panthaky, Chipotle's Vice President of Culinary, says, "layers for the perfectly balanced bite with the right level of sweetness, acidity, and heat."
In addition to the relaunch, the press release also announced that several of the countries Chipotle is located in are eligible for free delivery. In the U.S. and Canada, customers ordering chicken al pastor from the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and Chipotle.ca will be charged no delivery fees from March 14 through March 24. In the United Kingdom, the same offer applies to chicken al pastor orders over £15 made on Uber Eats from March 14 through March 28. Deliveroo orders in France will also have €0 delivery, with no minimum order from March 14 to March 28.