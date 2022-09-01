Chipotle Just Announced It's Testing Out A Fiery New Chicken Option

Back in March, Chipotle made its first chicken change-up in 29 years. According to a press release, the fast-casual chain introduced pollo asado, an ingredient made with seared chicken, spices, marinade, lime juice, and cilantro. The reason for the addition had a lot to do with customers' purchasing habits. As Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt explained, "Chicken is easily our most popular protein, with many of our most loyal Chipotle customers ordering it the majority of the time." We tried Chipotle's pollo asado and our taste tester "absolutely loved" it and found it to be moist with bold and flavorful seasoning.

Now, Chipotle is trying out another chicken option. In a press release published by PR Newswire, the chain announced it is testing chicken al pastor on its menu. The new poultry option is made from Responsibly Raised chickens just like the chain's other chicken options, but this one is bringing the heat. But, don't run to your nearest Chipotle location just yet expecting to find the item on the menu. Chipotle is only testing chicken al pastor in a couple of areas, which may make some spicy chicken lovers who live elsewhere a little hen-vious.