Starbucks Chose An Unconventional Flavor For Its New St. Paddy's Day Frapp

For those who observe St. Patrick's Day, the most wonderful time of the year has arrived. While some celebrate with corned beef and Guinness or by dunking a shamrock in whiskey, others fill up on mint-flavored sweets, like McDonald's beloved Shamrock Shake or Dunkin's Lucky Mint Donut. This year, however, Starbucks is bringing a refreshing new flavor onto the Paddy's Day scene with its new Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino, per info shared with Mashed.

Available at participating stores starting March 12, the festive new frozen drink combines sweetened matcha, caramel syrup, and milk. After the ingredients are blended with ice, the sweet green ensemble is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and crunchy caramel sugar for the perfect pot-o'-gold look.

In the past, Starbucks fans have crafted a secret menu "Shamrock Frappuccino" by ordering a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino and adding both peppermint syrup and matcha. Although Starbucks' actual Paddy's Day offering is notably mint-free, some people are excited about the variation. "Always down to try new matcha combos," one commenter wrote on Starbucks' Instagram post promoting the new drink.