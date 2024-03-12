Starbucks Chose An Unconventional Flavor For Its New St. Paddy's Day Frapp
For those who observe St. Patrick's Day, the most wonderful time of the year has arrived. While some celebrate with corned beef and Guinness or by dunking a shamrock in whiskey, others fill up on mint-flavored sweets, like McDonald's beloved Shamrock Shake or Dunkin's Lucky Mint Donut. This year, however, Starbucks is bringing a refreshing new flavor onto the Paddy's Day scene with its new Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino, per info shared with Mashed.
Available at participating stores starting March 12, the festive new frozen drink combines sweetened matcha, caramel syrup, and milk. After the ingredients are blended with ice, the sweet green ensemble is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and crunchy caramel sugar for the perfect pot-o'-gold look.
In the past, Starbucks fans have crafted a secret menu "Shamrock Frappuccino" by ordering a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino and adding both peppermint syrup and matcha. Although Starbucks' actual Paddy's Day offering is notably mint-free, some people are excited about the variation. "Always down to try new matcha combos," one commenter wrote on Starbucks' Instagram post promoting the new drink.
Starbucks' new Frappuccino is easy to replicate after St. Patrick's Day
Although Starbucks' limited-edition Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino has only just debuted, fans are already looking for ways to get their hands on it once the chain pulls it from the menu. "Just an FYI as a barista, it says limited time but you can totally order this all year round," one commenter wrote on Starbucks' Instagram post. Another even offered the exact verbiage needed to replicate the drink once the promotion ends: "It's the matcha Frappuccino with caramel added [and both] caramel drizzle and caramel crunch on top."
As luck (or Starbucks' marketing department) would have it, the coffee company is also offering a St. Patrick's Day BOGO deal that can help you get your fill while supplies last. On March 14 between noon and 6 p.m., Starbucks Rewards members can order one hand-crafted drink using the Starbucks app and get another of equal or lesser value totally free. Since Starbucks' 2024 spring menu clearly wants lavender coffee to be the next trend, the retailer's new Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha and Lavender Oatmilk Latte are also eligible for the BOGO deal.