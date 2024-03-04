How Long Does Opened Pesto Last?

Every home cook should know how to make pesto or have a jar of high-quality pesto handy in their pantry or fridge. Pesto is incredibly easy to make (particularly if you have a food processor) and incredibly versatile: Toss it with some pasta, spread it on a sandwich or pizza, or layer it in your lasagna. The options are only limited by your creativity. However, the last thing you want is for this delicious mixture of basil, cheese, and nuts to go bad before you can eat it all, which begs the question, how long will your pesto last?

While you can keep unopened store-bought pesto in your pantry until the best-by date listed on the jar (which will usually be a few months from the purchase date), it's advised you refrigerate the pesto after opening. From that point, you'll have a week or two to use the pesto before things start to get a little iffy. If you're right on the cusp of that two-week mark, and you're wondering if your pesto is still good, look for two things: mold or oxidation. If you see mold, throw the pesto away immediately. If you see oxidation, which shows up as brown or gray discoloration, it's unlikely to be harmful, but it's not appetizing, so you may want to throw the pesto away. (If your pesto is homemade, you'll want to eat it in just a few days.)