You're A Plane Ticket Away From Smelling Like McDonald's French Fries

Americans are often jealous that McDonald's has menu items that are only available outside the United States like arepas and churros. Now, McDonald's Japan is giving international fans a new thing to covet from afar: French fry-scented perfume.

According to Fresh Plaza, McDonald's Japan is set to release a line of perfumes designed to mimic the distinct (and oh-so-delicious) scent of McDonald's french fries. Although McDonald's restaurants in the United States only offer fries in one flavor, McDonald's Japan also sells Shaka Shaka Potatoes. After finding success with the Shaka Shaka Chicken, McDonald's Japan decided to build on that success, giving customers the option to shake their fries with different flavored seasoning packets. In a sort of tribute to those flavors, the perfume collection will include the classic salted McFries scent, as well as two Shaka Shaka flavors: plum nori seaweed salt and garlic black pepper mayo. While this article may suddenly read like a spoof piece, McDonald's Japan seemed to confirm the move with a post on X.