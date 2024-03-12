You're A Plane Ticket Away From Smelling Like McDonald's French Fries
Americans are often jealous that McDonald's has menu items that are only available outside the United States like arepas and churros. Now, McDonald's Japan is giving international fans a new thing to covet from afar: French fry-scented perfume.
According to Fresh Plaza, McDonald's Japan is set to release a line of perfumes designed to mimic the distinct (and oh-so-delicious) scent of McDonald's french fries. Although McDonald's restaurants in the United States only offer fries in one flavor, McDonald's Japan also sells Shaka Shaka Potatoes. After finding success with the Shaka Shaka Chicken, McDonald's Japan decided to build on that success, giving customers the option to shake their fries with different flavored seasoning packets. In a sort of tribute to those flavors, the perfume collection will include the classic salted McFries scent, as well as two Shaka Shaka flavors: plum nori seaweed salt and garlic black pepper mayo. While this article may suddenly read like a spoof piece, McDonald's Japan seemed to confirm the move with a post on X.
You'll smell good enough to eat
Although McDonald's Japan is known for its quirky collaborations, even local fans couldn't believe their eyes. "It's not April 1st yet...," one commenter wrote on X. The post also did little to quell suspicions. In front of an image of a woman spritzing perfume on her outstretched neck are the three perfume bottles, made to look perfectly like their respective french fry containers. The McFries scent, of course, has the red rectangular packaging with the iconic yellow "M". The plum nori seaweed salt and garlic black pepper mayo bottles, on the other hand, are made to look like tiny, white Shaka Shaka bags.
ポテトの匂いの香水つくってみた！？
勝負デートの日にどうぞ。 pic.twitter.com/OBGTFdlABJ
— マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) March 6, 2024
This isn't the first time a french-fry-scented perfume took the internet by storm. In February 2022 — just before Valentine's Day — The Idaho Potato Commission released a limited edition perfume that made you smell just like Idaho Potato french fries. McDonald's Japan has yet to release any additional information about the price or release date of the perfume collection. If this is a legitimate product offering for McDonald's customers in Japan, though, it might only be a matter of time before fans from across the world book flights to Japan just to snag a bottle.