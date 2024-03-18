The Mysterious Origin Story Behind Eating Gujiya To Celebrate Holi

The Hindu holiday Holi is a symbolic day that encourages observers to cast aside the social hierarchies that keep them apart and come together in an explosion of color and joy. It's iconic for its splashings of dyed water and powder, but Holi is also known for its array of delicious traditional food. Gujiya, a flaky pastry stuffed with sweet fillings, is a treat traditionally served over the holiday, often with a glass of thandai. However, gujiya's origins are somewhat uncertain, with sources connecting its beginnings to Turkey, Central Asia, and the Mughal Empire of the early modern era.

Although the sweet was eaten by Indians as early as the 13th century, its connection to Holi may be more medieval. Nestled in the historic, stunningly beautiful city of Vrindavan, is the Radha Raman temple. Constructed in approximately 1542, the temple is dedicated to Radha-Ramana, the combined form of Krishna and Radha. Their love story is one of the main reasons Holi is celebrated, so it's fair to say the holiday's traditions are observed with gusto in this sacred place. It's supposed that the practice of eating gujiya during Holi caught fire here. These accounts are purely anecdotal, but it's not hard to believe that folks would have been easily encouraged to eat delicious sweets during a day of joy and mirth.