How To Plate Like An LA Chef, According To Brandon 'Sad Papi' Skier

Brandon Skier is a social media influencer and former line cook in LA. In his new cookbook, "Make It Fancy: Cooking At Home with Sad Papi," Skier invites the erudite home cook to grasp the surprising, delicious techniques and concepts he's picked up from restaurants across the City of Angels.

We recently spoke with Skier in an exclusive interview with Mashed, where he shared his advice on making your food not just taste fancy, but look fancy, too. Skier's extensive experience cooking in some of LA's best contemporary restaurants attuned his eye to crafting visually stunning dishes. His plates resemble modernist art without relying on the pretense or showiness of unnecessary foams and excessive drizzles.

His first piece of advice when plating a dish is to get your foundation right. Executing a beautiful dish, Skier feels, requires a similar mindset to executing more complex designs: "People really like symmetry," says Skier. "It's why we design cars the way that we do. It's why we like furniture the way that we do." In one recipe in his book, seared duck breasts are sliced into perfect rectangles and offset by a scattering of halved hakurei turnips. In another, blistered shishito peppers are lined up flat on the plate in even rows. As Skier puts it, "I start with symmetry and build off it."