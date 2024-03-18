How Did DoubleTree's Chocolate Chip Cookies Become So Famous?

The name DoubleTree stands out among hotels for one sweet reason: free chocolate chip cookies. Sure, it's common to receive free mints or chocolates from hotels, but a warm and gooey chocolate chip cookie leaves a much bigger impression. In fact, this impression measures up to a whopping 483 million cookies: the amount given out to guests since DoubleTree began this practice. The sheer scale at which these cookies are distributed easily lends itself to fame, but a combination of the ingeniousness of this act of hospitality and the delicious cookie itself have worked together to make this cookie so famous.

When DoubleTree's chocolate chip cookie practice began in 1986, the goal was to build brand loyalty. They were originally given out during the nightly turn-over services, but after about 10 years, the cookies moved down to the front desk to make guests' welcome at check-in as warm as possible. In fact, a guest satisfaction study found that its chocolate chip cookies were one of the top three reasons that guests chose to stay at DoubleTree hotels. The DoubleTree cookie recipe is just that good. On DoubleTree's Instagram (where it frequently flaunts this delicious perk of staying at its hotels), commenters back up this point. One person declared, "Best cookies! I go there just to have them," while another called them "a great way to start each day." Plus, it seems like if you go down for seconds, the front desk won't decline.