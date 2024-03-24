6 Chefs Who Love Guy Fieri And 5 Who Can't Stand Him

On The Food Network, and food television in general, there is a serious argument to be made that Guy Fieri is the most recognizable face (and hair) nationwide. As he catapulted himself from winning the second-ever season of "Food Network Star," Fieri built an empire. Since then he's hosted over 25 shows including "Guy's Big Bite," "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," "Guy's Grocery Games," "Tournament of Champions," and more. His success has even earned him ten Emmy Nominations and two Emmy wins to solidify his stardom.

When you make it to the top, as they say, it can come with equal parts love and hate. Fieri could be looked at as a sort of bombastic everyman representation of Americana. This archetype goes against what many more craft-laden, worldly, culture-driven chefs consider to be of value. As he has risen in the ranks, Fieri has had his fair share of skeptics. But he has also had chefs admire the accessibility of his televised delivery to American audiences. Though support does seem to outweigh the negativity, we have put together a breakdown of the chefs who uplift Fieri and those who can't seem to stand him.