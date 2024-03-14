Guy Fieri's Florida Restaurant Chicken Guy! May Be Getting Evicted

In collaboration with restaurateur Robert Earl, chef and Food Network star Guy Fieri opened his first Chicken Guy! restaurant in Disney Springs in 2018. Besides its obvious Fieri branding, the chain is known for its extensive selection of 22 sauces (which we've ranked). In the years that followed, Fieri and Earl added 11 more locations to the roster, with another seven set to open soon. The owners of the fried chicken chain may have to lower that number by one, however, as the landlord of the restaurant's Winter Park, Florida location has called for their eviction, per a report from Click Orlando.

Fieri and Earl — the latter of whom owns other franchises like Earl of Sandwich and the struggling Planet Hollywood — originally entered a lease with the landlord of the Winter Park location on December 9, 2021, according to court documents. On March 12, 2024 (exactly three years, three months, and three days later), the landlord filed a complaint suggesting that the restaurateurs owed $38,507 in past-due rent.

In the complaint lodged by DKM Winter Park SNS, LLC, the landlord not only asks that Chicken Guy! be evicted from the premises but also requests $50,000 in damages. Per the court documents obtained by Click Orlando, the large sum is intended to cover the past-due rent, as well as future unpaid rent, late charges, and taxes and fines acquired as a result of Fieri and Earl's alleged negligence.