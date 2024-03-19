Upgrade Your Grilled Cheese With Herbaceous Pesto Sauce

The grilled cheese sandwich is a classic comfort food cherished for its nostalgic, ooey-gooey goodness. When savory elements are introduced to the already impeccable carb and dairy medley, the humble dish is instantly elevated. For instance, Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave's 5-ingredient pesto grilled cheese sandwich recipe offers a delightful twist on the all-time favorite. The addition of pesto, a legendary condiment with Genoese roots, can make the most basic grilled cheese even more appetizing.

At the heart of Musgrave's recipe lies the winning combination of thick-sliced Italian bread, softened butter, shredded mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, and, of course, pesto, a sauce that can be used on more than just pasta. Each component plays a crucial role in creating the ideal bite. Musgrave's preference for traditional basil pesto brings a burst of freshness to the unpretentious sandwich. Made from a blend of fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil, pesto instills grilled cheese with aromatic herbs and a subtle garlicky kick.