Ginger-Studded Blueberry Bread Recipe

Blueberries are often combined with lemon in muffins, cakes, and beverages, but recipe developer Patterson Watkins prefers to add ginger to the blueberries in this quick bread. She calls the two "a dynamic duo in both flavor and nutritional benefits." The health benefits of eating ginger include aiding with digestion and helping to lower cholesterol. And blueberries are a great source of vitamins C and K.

When it comes to unexpected ingredients to pair with blueberries, ginger might be one. But Watkins says, "The sweet burst of blueberry and the tangy pops of aromatic ginger really make this loaf a way above average option." She suggests serving it for breakfast, brunch, or afternoon tea and feels that it goes particularly well with chai, floral teas, and green teas as well as black teas. If you'd like to accompany this quick bread with a beverage that directly reflects its flavors, you could try it with ginger tea or a blueberry-flavored coffee, although it would also taste great with the ginger ale you'll have left over after making the sweet ginger glaze.