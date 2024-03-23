Esquites Rice Chimichangas Recipe

These days it seems like elote is everywhere. Not only is the Mexican street corn dish popular in its own right, but you can find it in all sorts of other applications, such as elote pasta salad, elote chicken chili, or even just a jar of elote-flavored seasoning. But what is elote actually?

The word "elote" has come to be used in reference to the popular Mexican street corn dish, but directly translated means "corn on the cob." In Mexican grocery stores, you might see the word "elote" on a label, but the product is not the delicious dish you're thinking of, but rather your standard, run-of-the-mill corn. That said, there is not another name for the street snack of corn slathered in mayonnaise and covered with spices and cotija cheese, so elote will have to do. But what then differentiates it from esquites?

Esquites is essentially an elote salad. For esquites, the corn kernels are removed from the cob, mixed with the various ingredients used by that particular vendor, and typically served in a cup with a spoon. Elsewhere this same dish may be called elote en vaso (corn in a cup).