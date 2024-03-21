The Best Chiles To Use If You Can't Find Piri Piri Chicken's Namesake Pepper

If you have your heart set on making piri piri chicken with the proper peppers, you can still do so even if the fresh kind aren't available. Dried piri piris are available to purchase online and as these are shelf-stable, a small bag ought to last you a while. One thing to note, though, when you are swapping out dried peppers for fresh ones, is that the former have a much more concentrated flavor so you'll generally only use about ¼ the amount. For this recipe, that means that one dried piri piri should yield a fairly fiery stew, although you could start with just half a pepper if you prefer to err on the side of caution.

Yet another way to add spice to this stew is with a piri piri seasoning mix, although be aware these may contain other spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, and oregano. Some mixes will also include salt, so you should adjust the amount used in the recipe accordingly. Piri piri sauces, too, are another option, and Nando's itself features a line of these ranging from mild lemon-herb to XX-hot. As hot sauces vary in heat level and consistency, there's no general rule of thumb for substituting them for fresh peppers, but you can start by stirring a teaspoon or two into the stew before it begins cooking and then adding more at the end if you feel it needs a bit more kick.