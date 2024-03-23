What's The Best Way To Store Leftover Chicken Pesto Soup?

Before you can have leftover chicken pesto soup, you first have to have some chicken pesto soup in the first place. While you might be able to order it from a restaurant or buy it at the grocery store, you could also make it yourself with this recipe from Mashed developer Catherine Brookes. As to why you might want to, according to Brookes, this dish is "a comforting elixir that's packed with wholesome ingredients and full of herby flavor." If you want a more down-to-earth description, what you'll be making is a hearty soup filled with chicken, cannellini beans, carrots, celery, kale, and onions and flavored with — you guessed it — pesto (hence the name). Brookes' recipe makes four servings, but if you're dining solo or à deux, you'll very likely have leftovers. Luckily, as Brookes assures us, storing the soup for later is "super easy."

If you think you'll eat your leftover chicken pesto soup within a day or two, Brookes says you should put it in the refrigerator once it has cooled down to room temperature. She suggests pouring the soup into a large bowl and covering that bowl with plastic, but if you're prone to knocking stuff over, you might want to go with a plastic storage container that comes with a snap-on lid.