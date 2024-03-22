What Are Soba Noodles And How Do You Use Them?

If you think noodles are noodles and there's really not much difference between any of them, you're sorely mistaken. Soba noodles are just one of dozens of types of noodles. And that list gets even longer if you include pasta noodles. But today it's soba noodles that are taking their turn in the spotlight. Maybe you've heard of them but aren't quite sure what they're all about, or perhaps you've never even read the name "soba" before. Either way, you're about to learn more.

Soba noodles have a long history in Japanese cuisine. And once you get past that, there are even more interesting facts about them. For instance, they're made from buckwheat, rather than the usual wheat or rice flour. It can take decades to completely perfect the art of making soba noodles by hand. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. We're about to take a journey into soba noodles and you're coming along for the ride.

From their origins to how to cook them, and how to store them, there's lots to learn about these tasty noods. By the time you've finished reading, you'll know all about soba noodles and how to use them.